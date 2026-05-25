Detention centres in disguise: TMC slams Bengal’s new 'holding' centres

The West Bengal government’s rollout of 'holding centres' for suspected Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas has triggered a fresh political and legal controversy, with mounting questions over how detainees are being identified, what legal safeguards apply, and how the new system will function in practice.

Days after chief minister Suvendu Adhikari publicly endorsed the BJP’s 'detect, delete, deport' policy, the first holding centre became operational in Lalgola in Murshidabad district. Three men suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals are currently being held under tight security on the third floor of Padma Bhavan, a government-owned building originally built to accommodate local fish traders.

The move stems from a directive issued by the home department’s foreigners’ branch, which instructed district administrations to establish holding centres “with wartime urgency” for suspected infiltrators and foreign nationals awaiting deportation. The order followed a 2 May 2025 advisory from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs concerning the repatriation of undocumented Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas.

However, the government has not publicly spelt out several aspects of the process, including the precise legal framework governing detention, the standards of verification being applied, the duration of custody, or the mechanisms through which suspected foreign nationals would be screened before deportation.

Those questions have become central to the political backlash surrounding the move.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, arguing that the centres amounted to detention facilities under another name.

“No matter how euphemistically the chief minister and his administration describe this as a ‘holding centre’, in reality it is nothing but a detention centre,” Ghosh said at a press conference in Kolkata. “After Assam, they are now bringing the same divisive politics into Bengal. We opposed such inhumane detention centres from the very beginning and we will continue to oppose them.”