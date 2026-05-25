West Bengal chief minister orders to ‘detain and deport’ Bangladeshis

The BJP won the Rajarhat assembly constituency by a margin of 316 votes, thanks to a special recounting of votes in a booth where 966 voters were Muslims. Over 90 per cent of them apparently voted for the BJP, debunking BJP leaders’ lament that Muslims do not vote for the party.

Yet, Muslims in West Bengal, who constituted 28 per cent of the population in 2011, find themselves in the crosshairs of the two-and-a-half-week-old BJP government in the state. Singled out by several notifications, the latest to sting them is the order to district administrations to prepare holding centres for alleged Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya refugees, if any, from Myanmar.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on 21 May claimed police had been told not to produce apprehended Bangladeshi illegals before a court but to ‘feed them well and send them straight to a border outpost’ for deportation to Bangladesh by the BSF.

The government notification on Sunday, 24 May to prepare ‘holding centres’ or detention centres in all the 23 districts paves the way for the arrest of ‘undocumented foreigners’ on suspicion and detaining them. The law requires illegal aliens to be booked under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and produced before a court.