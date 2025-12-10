Former judges defend CJI Surya Kant amid criticism over Rohingya migrant remarks

A group of 44 retired judges, including two former Supreme Court judges and several ex-Chief Justices of High Courts, has condemned what they describe as a “motivated campaign” against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant following his remarks in proceedings concerning Rohingya migrants.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the former judges said that while judicial proceedings may invite reasoned criticism, recent attacks — including an open letter issued on December 5 — mischaracterise routine courtroom queries as prejudice, in an attempt to “delegitimise the judiciary.”

“The Chief Justice is being criticised for asking the most basic legal question: who, in law, has granted the status being claimed before the Court? No adjudication on rights or entitlements can proceed unless this threshold is addressed,” the statement noted.

The judges emphasised that the CJI-led Bench had clearly affirmed that no person on Indian soil — citizen or foreigner — can be subjected to torture, disappearance, or inhuman treatment. “To suppress this and then accuse the Court of ‘dehumanisation’ is a serious distortion of what was actually said,” the statement added.