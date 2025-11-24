Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd CJI
He succeeds Justice B.R. Gavai, taking charge amid renewed public scrutiny and rising constitutional debate
In a solemn ceremony steeped in constitutional majesty, justice Surya Kant — long regarded as one of the Supreme Court’s most influential voices — was sworn in on Monday as the 53rd Chief Justice of India.
A jurist who has shaped several landmark judgments, including the historic ruling on the abrogation of Article 370 that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, justice Kant now ascends to the nation’s highest judicial office.
The brief yet momentous oath-taking unfolded at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath under the stately chandeliers of the Durbar Hall. Justice Kant took his oath in Hindi, invoking the name of God as he pledged allegiance to the Constitution.
He succeeds justice B.R. Gavai, inheriting the mantle of stewardship of the judiciary at a time of renewed public scrutiny and heightened constitutional debate. Appointed on 30 October, justice Kant begins a tenure that will span nearly 15 months; he is set to demit office on 9 February 2027, upon turning 65.
The ceremony drew a distinguished gathering of national leadership and constitutional functionaries. Vice-president C.P. Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the prominent leaders who attended, bearing witness to the transfer of one of India’s most revered responsibilities.
With his elevation, justice Surya Kant steps into a role that demands not only legal brilliance but unwavering moral courage — a task he begins with the quiet gravitas that has long defined his judicial journey.
With PTI inputs
