Justice Surya Kant takes oath as 53rd CJI

In a solemn ceremony steeped in constitutional majesty, justice Surya Kant — long regarded as one of the Supreme Court’s most influential voices — was sworn in on Monday as the 53rd Chief Justice of India.

A jurist who has shaped several landmark judgments, including the historic ruling on the abrogation of Article 370 that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, justice Kant now ascends to the nation’s highest judicial office.

The brief yet momentous oath-taking unfolded at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath under the stately chandeliers of the Durbar Hall. Justice Kant took his oath in Hindi, invoking the name of God as he pledged allegiance to the Constitution.