Justice Surya Kant to take oath on Monday as next CJI

Justice Surya Kant — a jurist whose pen has shaped some of the most consequential chapters of India’s recent constitutional journey — will on Monday ascend to the nation’s highest judicial office as the 53rd Chief Justice of India.

He succeeds justice B.R. Gavai, who demits office this evening, and will preside over the Supreme Court for nearly 15 months, until 9 February 2027.

Born on 10 February 1962, in Haryana’s Hisar district to a modest middle-class family, Justice Kant’s rise from a small-town lawyer to the steward of the Indian judiciary reads like a quiet saga of grit and scholarship. Decades after topping his Master’s in Law at Kurukshetra University, he now takes charge of a court whose architecture he has helped shape through some of its most pivotal rulings.

Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Kant left an imprint on the Punjab and Haryana High Court and later helmed the Himachal Pradesh High Court as chief justice. In the apex court, his tenure has been marked by verdicts that reverberate through the nation’s constitutional and civic life — from the historic judgment on the abrogation of Article 370 to rulings on free speech, citizenship, gender justice, and electoral transparency.