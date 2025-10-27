CJI Gavai recommends appointment of justice Surya Kant as next CJI

In a move marking the next chapter in the country’s judicial leadership, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has formally recommended to the Centre the name of justice Surya Kant, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

Justice Surya Kant is poised to take oath as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on 24 November, a day after CJI Gavai demits office on 23 November. The recommendation, made in keeping with the established convention of seniority, has been conveyed to the Union Law Ministry, according to sources familiar with the development.

Justice Kant, who currently serves on the Supreme Court bench with a distinguished record of jurisprudence, will have a tenure of just over one year and two months, until his retirement on 9 February 2027.