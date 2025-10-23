Ground ready for Justice Surya Kant to succeed CJI B.R. Gavai

The government on 23 October initiated the process to appoint the next CJI (chief justice of India) as incumbent Justice B.R. Gavai is set to demit his office.

According to people familiar with the procedure for appointing judges to the Supreme Court and high courts, the letter requesting Justice Gavai to name his successor is expected to be delivered either by Thursday evening or on 25 October.

As per the Memorandum of Procedure — the set of guidelines governing the appointment, transfer and elevation of judges — the position of Chief Justice of India is traditionally offered to the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office.

The Union law minister at the appropriate time seeks the recommendation of the outgoing CJI for the appointment of his successor. Conventionally, this communication is sent around a month before the incumbent retires upon attaining the age of 65.

Following this convention, Justice Surya Kant, currently the senior-most judge after the CJI, is next in line to assume leadership of the Indian judiciary.

Born on 10 February 1962 in Hisar district, Haryana, to a middle-class family, Justice Surya Kant was elevated to the Supreme Court on 24 May 2019. Once appointed, he will serve as Chief Justice until his retirement on 9 February 2027, giving him a tenure of nearly 15 months.

Justice Surya Kant brings to the top judicial office a distinguished career spanning over two decades, marked by several landmark rulings on constitutional law, democracy, corruption, environment, and gender equality.