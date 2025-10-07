CJI Gavai warns of court remarks being distorted on social media

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Tuesday raised concerns about oral observations made by judges during court proceedings being misrepresented on social media platforms. His remarks came a day after a dramatic and unprecedented incident in which a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at the CJI in open court, reportedly over comments made in a previous hearing.

Addressing the issue during a court session, the CJI spoke in a light-hearted tone but highlighted the seriousness of the situation, sharing a personal anecdote involving his colleague, Justice K. Vinod Chandran.

“My learned brother (Justice Chandran) had something to comment, I stopped him from expressing it, when we were hearing the Dheeraj Mor case. Otherwise, on this social media, we do not know what will be reported. I requested my learned brother to restrict it only to my ears,” the CJI said.

The bench of CJI Gavai and Justice Chandran was hearing a petition filed by the All India Judges Association, dealing with service conditions, pay scales, and promotional avenues for judicial officers. During the hearing, the bench referred matters relating to stagnation in the lower judiciary to a five-judge Constitution Bench for further deliberation.