CJI Gavai warns of court remarks being distorted on social media
Expresses concern over misreporting of judges’ oral comments, a day after a lawyer hurled a shoe in his direction
Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Tuesday raised concerns about oral observations made by judges during court proceedings being misrepresented on social media platforms. His remarks came a day after a dramatic and unprecedented incident in which a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at the CJI in open court, reportedly over comments made in a previous hearing.
Addressing the issue during a court session, the CJI spoke in a light-hearted tone but highlighted the seriousness of the situation, sharing a personal anecdote involving his colleague, Justice K. Vinod Chandran.
“My learned brother (Justice Chandran) had something to comment, I stopped him from expressing it, when we were hearing the Dheeraj Mor case. Otherwise, on this social media, we do not know what will be reported. I requested my learned brother to restrict it only to my ears,” the CJI said.
The bench of CJI Gavai and Justice Chandran was hearing a petition filed by the All India Judges Association, dealing with service conditions, pay scales, and promotional avenues for judicial officers. During the hearing, the bench referred matters relating to stagnation in the lower judiciary to a five-judge Constitution Bench for further deliberation.
The CJI's comments came in the wake of a troubling courtroom incident on Monday. An elderly lawyer, apparently aggrieved by remarks the CJI had made last month during a hearing related to a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, attempted to throw a shoe at him. The act drew widespread condemnation across legal and judicial circles.
The previous incident in question involved a petition demanding the restoration and reinstallation of a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari temple in Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage site. A bench led by the CJI had dismissed the plea.
Terming the case a misuse of the legal process, the CJI had remarked, “This is purely publicity interest litigation.... Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”
Following criticism online regarding his comments, the CJI later clarified his stance, stating that he respects 'all religions'.
