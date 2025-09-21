Why Hindus must rule India: The RSS conception of the Hindu as God

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is celebrating its centenary — and its epic successes in the social, cultural and, especially, political fields. Readers who are familiar with the organisation, the font of Hindutva ideology, but unclear about what it specifically stands for might benefit from this column.

The RSS’s longest-serving (33 years from 1940 to 1973) leader was M.S. Golwalkar. Two books are attributed to him, of which one he disowned. The other one, Bunch of Thoughts, is the subject here and we will look at what it says. It must be noted that it is not actually a book — in the sense that it is not a separate written work, but only a compilation of Golwalkar’s speeches and interviews, and some are only excerpts thereof. This gives it a jumpy and sporadic feel, but it is worth going through nonetheless. What follows is your columnist’s representation of Golwalkar’s views, in as unbiased a fashion as is possible.

Golwalkar highlights that the RSS called itself the ‘Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’ and not the ‘Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh’. This was because ‘Rashtriya’ naturally meant ‘Hindu’, and therefore the word ‘Hindu’ did not need to be used. The first RSS head, Keshav Hedgewar, had said: “If we use the word Hindu, it will only mean that we consider ourselves only as one of the innumerable communities in this land and that we do not realise our natural status as the nationals of this country.”

Savarkar’s Hindu Mahasabha was wrong in once having passed a resolution that the Congress should not give up its nationalist position by holding talks with the Muslim League, and instead asking the Hindu Mahasabha to do so. This ceded equal position to the Muslims, according to Savarkar and his followers, and was a perversion of the reality that India was wholly and only a Hindu rashtra.