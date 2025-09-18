RSS centenary: A century of deceit, asatya and himsa

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was founded in Nagpur on 27 September 1925, which coincided with the Dussehra festival. Its founder Keshav Ram Hedgewar was influenced to start a new organisation after reading a manuscript on Hindutva written by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The other founding members of the Sangh were also Brahmins like Hedgewar — B.S. Moonje, L.V. Paranjpe, R.B. Paturkar, Appaji Joshi, Ganesh Savarkar (brother of V.D. Savarkar), B.B. Tholkar and Madhavrao Muley. All other members, called swayamsevaks, were also Brahmin.

In tune with Savarkar's theory that Hindus were one nation, all members of the RSS were asked to take the following pledge: 'Remembering Almighty God and my forebears, I take this oath. For the betterment of my sacred Hindu religion, Hindu culture, and Hindu community, I will devote myself to the prosperity of my Holy Motherland. I swear that I shall serve the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh with my body, my mind, and my money. I will be faithful to this oath throughout my life.'

In its formative years, the RSS was a private militia of upper caste Hindu men. It resolutely kept away from the nationalist struggle for Independence. Its leaders claimed to train its members for an eventual fight against "internal enemies" — Muslims — whom Hedgewar referred to as "snakes". Until the mid-thirties, the RSS was confined to Nagpur and adjoining areas of the then Central Provinces. Swayamsevaks dressed in khaki shorts and shirts, similar to the colonial police, and wore black caps.

The RSS adopted the bhagwa (saffron) of Peshwa rulers as its flag as it initially dreamed of reviving the glorious rule of Peshwas one day. Hedgewar died in 1940, and was succeeded by M.S. Golwalkar as sarsanghchalak.

The RSS grew immensely under his leadership, but remained on the periphery of Indian politics as a militant Hindu group which still kept away from the freedom struggle but developed a reputation for inciting communal riots or spreading hatred against Muslims. This suited the British policy of 'divide and rule' aimed at perpetuating their reign and, when the time came, to split India into two.