Rajasthan: RSS sees merit in Amartya Sen’s ideas!

What are the chances that Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, known for his ‘leftist’ views, will be cited at RSS deliberations? That a BJP margdarshak will flag growing income inequality in the country? Or openly critique the Modi government’s economic policies? Or urge a fundamental rethink away from a (GDP) growth-at-any-cost economic model?

It did happen, though, at a recent RSS vaichariki (deliberations) event in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi, who was eased into the party’s ‘margdarshak mandal’ in 2014 when Narendra Modi took over as prime minister, was a special invitee at the Jodhpur vaichariki, part of the Sangh’s deliberations to mark its centenary. The three-day meeting involved over 300 delegates from 32 Sangh-affiliated organisations.

Joshi’s invocation of Amartya Sen was especially notable, given that Sen has been a trenchant critic of the Modi government’s approach to welfare and the question of equity. To make his point that India needs a value-based reset of its economic policies and priorities, Joshi quoted Sen as having said: “If the economic success of a nation is only judged by income, the important goal of well-being is missed.”

While introducing the idea of ‘degrowth’, moving away from an obsessive focus on GDP expansion, and positing his ideas as a counterpoint to the ‘Modi–Adani’ development model, Joshi pointed out that India’s headline GDP may have improved but the rising tide had not lifted all boats. He critiqued the brag that India’s economy had outstripped Japan’s, underlining that India was way behind in per capita terms. (At $4.187 trillion, India’s nominal GDP in 2025 was marginally ahead of Japan’s $4.186 trillion, but India’s per capita GDP stood at $2,875 compared to Japan’s $33,955.)