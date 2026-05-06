Bangladesh hopes India won't send Indians across border after BJP poll victories in WB, Assam

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on 6 May expressed hope that incidents of people being pushed into Bangladesh from India would not increase following the BJP’s electoral victories in bordering Indian states.

“I hope no such incident will happen,” Ahmed told reporters when asked about fears of a rise in alleged “pushback” operations targeting people suspected of being illegal migrants.

He said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) had been instructed to remain alert along the frontier.

Concerns after BJP victories

Ahmed’s remarks came a day after Khalilur Rahman warned that Dhaka would respond if new “push-in” incidents occurred following the political change in West Bengal, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Assembly elections.

The BJP also retained power in neighbouring Assam for a third consecutive term.

During the election campaign, BJP leaders repeatedly accused the previous All India Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee of allowing illegal immigration from Bangladesh — allegations rejected by the TMC.