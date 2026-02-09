Bangladeshi national found on Bengal voter roll during special revision drive

As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal approaches its final stage, Election Commission officials have identified a Bangladeshi national whose name appeared on the draft voter list, sources said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Monju Rani Saha, was included in the draft electoral roll published as part of the SIR exercise after she was found to be in possession of both an Indian voter identity card and an Aadhaar card. Her inclusion reportedly came to light during post-publication scrutiny by micro-observers, who flagged the case as suspicious.

Subsequent checks revealed that Saha’s name also appears on the voter list in Bangladesh, where she is registered as an elector in Narayanganj Sadar in Narayanganj district. Sources said she had voted at a polling station located at Narayanganj Girls’ School.

In India, Saha is listed as a voter in Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Her Aadhaar card records her address as Rishi Bankim Sarani in Hridaypur, Barasat.