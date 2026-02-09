Bangladeshi national found on Bengal voter roll during special revision drive
Election authorities probe how woman with Aadhaar and voter ID featured on draft list
As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal approaches its final stage, Election Commission officials have identified a Bangladeshi national whose name appeared on the draft voter list, sources said on Sunday.
The woman, identified as Monju Rani Saha, was included in the draft electoral roll published as part of the SIR exercise after she was found to be in possession of both an Indian voter identity card and an Aadhaar card. Her inclusion reportedly came to light during post-publication scrutiny by micro-observers, who flagged the case as suspicious.
Subsequent checks revealed that Saha’s name also appears on the voter list in Bangladesh, where she is registered as an elector in Narayanganj Sadar in Narayanganj district. Sources said she had voted at a polling station located at Narayanganj Girls’ School.
In India, Saha is listed as a voter in Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Her Aadhaar card records her address as Rishi Bankim Sarani in Hridaypur, Barasat.
Election officials have launched an investigation to ascertain how her name was included in the Indian voter list despite her apparent registration as a voter in Bangladesh. If the allegations are substantiated, her name is likely to be removed from the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published later this month.
According to Election Commission guidelines, Saturday marked the final day for hearings related to the SIR process. A request has been made to extend the hearing period, though no decision has yet been announced. The issue is also listed for hearing before the Supreme Court on Monday in connection with matters related to the special revision exercise.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has informed the Election Commission that it can deploy 8,505 Group-B officers to support the remaining stages of the SIR exercise in the state. A formal communication to this effect has already been sent to the poll body.
With IANS input
