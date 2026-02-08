Bengal SIR: Uncertainty looms over extension of voters’ list hearings

Uncertainty continues to surround the extension of the deadline for hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list in West Bengal, even as the process remains incomplete in around 15 assembly constituencies across three electoral districts.

While the stipulated deadline for hearings has ended, the chief electoral officer (CEO) of West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, has sought a seven-day extension from the Election Commission of India (ECI). However, no response has yet been received from the ECI headquarters in New Delhi, officials said.

Sources in the CEO’s office said the confusion stems from two unresolved issues — whether the ECI will grant the extension at all, and if so, whether it will apply only to the 15 assembly constituencies where hearings are still pending or be extended across the entire state.

“If the ECI opts for a statewide extension, it will inevitably delay the publication of the final voters’ list, which is currently scheduled for 14 February,” a senior official said.