Bengal: BJP sweeps Falta, but Left’s rise from ashes is bigger political signal
Verdict reinforces BJP strength, but also suggests that sections of Bengal’s opposition space may be reopening for the CPI(M)
The BJP’s landslide victory in the Falta Assembly by-election on Sunday may not have surprised many observers. The more consequential political development to emerge from the South 24 Parganas contest was the CPI(M)’s return as the principal opposition force in the constituency — another indication that the Left, after collapsing to zero seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, may be slowly rebuilding political ground in Bengal.
While BJP candidate Debangshu Panda crossed 1.37 lakh votes to secure an emphatic victory by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes, the CPI(M)’s second-place finish drew considerable attention. For the first time since 2016, the Left finished runner-up in an Assembly contest in Falta, with its candidate polling more than 38,000 votes and remaining in second position throughout counting.
For a party that had drawn a blank in the 2021 Assembly elections, the showing is being viewed by political observers as an important symbolic and organisational breakthrough. Coming after the Left’s recent success in Domkal, the Falta outcome is likely to intensify discussion over whether sections of Bengal’s anti-Trinamool electorate are once again becoming receptive to the CPI(M).
The Congress, meanwhile, remained far behind the main contenders, polling fewer than 10,000 votes. The figures underlined how the contest had largely narrowed into a BJP–Left battle amid the collapse of the Trinamool campaign.
The biggest setback, of course, came for the Trinamool Congress, which slipped to fourth position in a seat that falls within the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency represented by Trinamool general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Candidate Jahangir Khan had publicly announced two days before polling that he was effectively distancing himself from the contest. However, because the deadline for withdrawing nominations had already passed, his name remained on EVMs.
Despite the absence of any major campaign by senior Trinamool leaders and visible internal disarray, the party still secured more than 7,000 votes. Political analysts say this reflects the continuing loyalty of a section of Trinamool’s traditional grassroots support base, even amid organisational weakness and public infighting.
The by-election had become contentious after allegations of intimidation, electoral malpractice and EVM tampering during the initial polling process. Complaints included claims that opposition polling agents were harassed and that BJP symbols on EVMs had been covered with tape. Following the controversy, the Election Commission ordered a re-poll under heavy security arrangements.
The re-poll was widely viewed as calmer and more closely monitored, with opposition parties arguing that the final outcome reflected voter preferences in a freer electoral environment.
The BJP celebrated the result as evidence of expanding public support in Bengal. Reacting to the party’s sweeping victory, West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari launched a sharp attack on Trinamool and Abhishek Banerjee’s much-publicised 'Diamond Harbour model'.
In a lengthy social media post, Adhikari wrote: “The infamous ‘Diamond Harbour’ model has transformed into the ‘Trinamool’s haar baar (defeat)’ model.”
Adhikari also accused the Trinamool of functioning as a “mafia company” and alleged that the party had long relied on intimidation, syndicates and misuse of state machinery to retain power.
Without naming Abhishek Banerjee directly, he referred to him as a “parachuted-in general” who had “stifled the voice of democracy”. He further argued that earlier electoral outcomes in the constituency had not reflected genuine public opinion and that the re-poll had exposed Falta’s “real political mood”.
Trinamool rejected the BJP’s interpretation of the result. Senior leader Kunal Ghosh described the outcome as unfortunate and alleged that the party’s candidate had been targeted by the election machinery. Abhishek Banerjee also questioned the credibility of the counting process, alleging “serious irregularities” and demanding an explanation from the Election Commission regarding the speed at which counting rounds were completed.
He further claimed that Trinamool workers had been driven out of their homes in recent days and alleged that opposition polling agents had previously been removed from counting centres while BJP representatives remained inside.
Despite the sharp political exchanges, the Falta by-election appears to have altered the conversation around Bengal’s opposition politics. The BJP’s commanding victory will dominate headlines, but the longer-term political takeaway may lie elsewhere. After being reduced to zero seats in 2021, the CPI(M)’s return to second place suggests that the Left is beginning, slowly and unevenly, to reclaim space in Bengal’s electoral landscape.
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