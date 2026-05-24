Bengal: BJP sweeps Falta, but Left’s rise from ashes is bigger political signal

The BJP’s landslide victory in the Falta Assembly by-election on Sunday may not have surprised many observers. The more consequential political development to emerge from the South 24 Parganas contest was the CPI(M)’s return as the principal opposition force in the constituency — another indication that the Left, after collapsing to zero seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, may be slowly rebuilding political ground in Bengal.

While BJP candidate Debangshu Panda crossed 1.37 lakh votes to secure an emphatic victory by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes, the CPI(M)’s second-place finish drew considerable attention. For the first time since 2016, the Left finished runner-up in an Assembly contest in Falta, with its candidate polling more than 38,000 votes and remaining in second position throughout counting.

For a party that had drawn a blank in the 2021 Assembly elections, the showing is being viewed by political observers as an important symbolic and organisational breakthrough. Coming after the Left’s recent success in Domkal, the Falta outcome is likely to intensify discussion over whether sections of Bengal’s anti-Trinamool electorate are once again becoming receptive to the CPI(M).

The Congress, meanwhile, remained far behind the main contenders, polling fewer than 10,000 votes. The figures underlined how the contest had largely narrowed into a BJP–Left battle amid the collapse of the Trinamool campaign.

The biggest setback, of course, came for the Trinamool Congress, which slipped to fourth position in a seat that falls within the Diamond Harbour parliamentary constituency represented by Trinamool general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Candidate Jahangir Khan had publicly announced two days before polling that he was effectively distancing himself from the contest. However, because the deadline for withdrawing nominations had already passed, his name remained on EVMs.

Despite the absence of any major campaign by senior Trinamool leaders and visible internal disarray, the party still secured more than 7,000 votes. Political analysts say this reflects the continuing loyalty of a section of Trinamool’s traditional grassroots support base, even amid organisational weakness and public infighting.