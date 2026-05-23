CPI(M) says TMC 'melting faster than ice', eyes opposition space in Bengal

Claiming that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is “melting faster than ice” in the summer heat, the CPI(M) has expressed confidence that it can occupy the opposition space in BJP-ruled West Bengal vacated by the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

CPI(M) West Bengal state secretary Mohammed Salim said the Left, especially his party, was already at the “forefront” of confronting its ideological adversaries, the RSS and BJP, in the state. “And now, since the Trinamool Congress is melting faster than ice in this heat, it is our task now not only theoretically but also practically to be the primary opposition to the BJP in West Bengal,” Salim told PTI in an interview.

“It is difficult but not impossible to retrieve the Left ecosystem in West Bengal and to be at the forefront of the people's struggles for their democratic and Constitutional rights,” he said.

Salim asserted that not only the CPI(M) but also the people of West Bengal were hopeful that the CPI(M)-led Left Front would take over the opposition mantle from the TMC. He alleged that over 15 years of TMC rule, marked by the use of “police and goons”, had created conditions that allowed the RSS to expand its influence in rural Bengal.

The CPI(M) has repeatedly accused the TMC and BJP of fostering a political binary centred around religion to sideline the Left and other opposition forces in the state.

Arguing that the TMC was disintegrating after its poor showing in the recently concluded assembly elections, Salim said the Left parties would step in to fill the political vacuum.