Cracks widen in Trinamool Congress after electoral collapse in Bengal
Internal dissent spills into the open as BJP claims growing contact with TMC leaders and workers
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing one of the gravest crises in its nearly 30-year history after its crushing defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. What began as quiet dissatisfaction within the party has now turned into open rebellion, with senior leaders publicly criticising the leadership, grassroots workers switching loyalties, and rumours of mass defections spreading rapidly across the state.
The growing turmoil became visible after a closed-door meeting called by Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. Party insiders noted with concern that only 69 of the party’s 80 victorious MLAs attended the meeting. The absence of 11 winning legislators immediately triggered speculation that several leaders were distancing themselves from the organisation.
Many party workers described the atmosphere inside the meeting as “tense and emotional”. According to insiders, several MLAs complained about poor coordination, weak booth management, and what they described as a “complete disconnect between the top leadership and grassroots workers”.
The sharpest criticism reportedly came from sections of the party’s old guard, particularly leaders from north Bengal and Malda.
Malda TMC leader Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury openly blamed Mamata Banerjee's heir apparent and TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee for the disastrous election performance. Speaking before local party workers, he allegedly said, “The party forgot its original character. Decisions were taken by a small circle, while district leaders and ordinary workers were ignored. The result is now before everyone.”
His remarks created shockwaves within the organisation because senior leaders had rarely criticised Abhishek Banerjee publicly in the past.
Several other district leaders reportedly echoed similar views during internal discussions. One senior TMC organiser from Murshidabad claimed that ticket distribution ahead of the elections had angered local workers. “Many deserving workers were ignored while outsiders and loyalists were given importance. The organisation suffered badly because of that,” the leader said.
Party spokesperson Riju Dutta also made unusually strong comments against sections of the leadership. He reportedly warned that arrogance and factionalism had weakened the party from within. “Workers who built the organisation with sweat and blood were sidelined. Some leaders became unreachable and disconnected from reality,” he allegedly remarked during a discussion with journalists.
Meanwhile, the situation worsened after reports emerged that senior party figure Giasuddin Molla had filed a police complaint against Abhishek Banerjee. Though details remained unclear, many party leaders privately admitted that such a move would have been unthinkable just a month ago.
Political observers say another major source of tension within the TMC is the growing anxiety among Muslim leaders after the BJP formed the government under chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.
According to party insiders, several Muslim MLAs elected on TMC tickets quietly contacted Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and senior Left leaders. They reportedly requested them to speak with the new government regarding directives linked to animal slaughter, local religious practices and administrative restrictions in certain districts.
The development reportedly angered many senior TMC figures, who viewed it as a sign that sections of the party no longer trusted the leadership to protect minority interests. One senior TMC leader said privately, “If our own MLAs are approaching Congress and Left leaders for help, then it shows how serious the internal crisis has become.”
At the same time, the BJP has openly claimed that many TMC leaders are preparing to switch sides. Adhikari recently stated that “many elected representatives and senior leaders from the TMC are already in touch with us because they know the political wind has changed in Bengal”.
Several BJP leaders made similar claims in television interviews, saying district-level TMC organisers and panchayat leaders had begun informal talks with the saffron camp soon after the election results. A senior BJP leader claimed, “Workers on the ground have already understood that the TMC’s organisational structure is collapsing. Many are trying to join us because they see no future there anymore.”
Across several districts, reports emerged of former TMC grassroots workers publicly taking up saffron flags within days of the results being declared. In parts of East Midnapore, Nadia, North Bengal and Birbhum, local BJP leaders admitted that former TMC booth workers and local organisers were allegedly trying to switch allegiance.
Political analysts believe these defections are being driven not only by ideology but also by fears of losing local influence and administrative protection after the change in government.
In many villages, residents described scenes of rapid political realignment. “Just a week ago they were shouting TMC slogans. Now the same people are attending BJP meetings,” said a shopkeeper in Purba Bardhaman district.
Despite the growing rebellion, Mamata Banerjee has reportedly urged party workers to remain united and continue the political fight. However, insiders admit that restoring discipline may prove extremely difficult as factions continue blaming one another for the humiliating defeat.
For now, the TMC appears trapped between anger among grassroots workers, frustration within the senior leadership, and growing pressure from rivals eager to weaken the party further.
Political observers say the next few months may determine whether the party can rebuild itself — or whether Bengal is witnessing the beginning of a major political breakup within the once-dominant Trinamool Congress.
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