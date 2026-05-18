Cracks widen in Trinamool Congress after electoral collapse in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing one of the gravest crises in its nearly 30-year history after its crushing defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. What began as quiet dissatisfaction within the party has now turned into open rebellion, with senior leaders publicly criticising the leadership, grassroots workers switching loyalties, and rumours of mass defections spreading rapidly across the state.

The growing turmoil became visible after a closed-door meeting called by Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. Party insiders noted with concern that only 69 of the party’s 80 victorious MLAs attended the meeting. The absence of 11 winning legislators immediately triggered speculation that several leaders were distancing themselves from the organisation.

Many party workers described the atmosphere inside the meeting as “tense and emotional”. According to insiders, several MLAs complained about poor coordination, weak booth management, and what they described as a “complete disconnect between the top leadership and grassroots workers”.

The sharpest criticism reportedly came from sections of the party’s old guard, particularly leaders from north Bengal and Malda.

Malda TMC leader Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury openly blamed Mamata Banerjee's heir apparent and TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee for the disastrous election performance. Speaking before local party workers, he allegedly said, “The party forgot its original character. Decisions were taken by a small circle, while district leaders and ordinary workers were ignored. The result is now before everyone.”

His remarks created shockwaves within the organisation because senior leaders had rarely criticised Abhishek Banerjee publicly in the past.

Several other district leaders reportedly echoed similar views during internal discussions. One senior TMC organiser from Murshidabad claimed that ticket distribution ahead of the elections had angered local workers. “Many deserving workers were ignored while outsiders and loyalists were given importance. The organisation suffered badly because of that,” the leader said.