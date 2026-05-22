Bengal: Bangla Pokkho founder Garga Chatterjee gets bail

Garga Chatterjee, founder of the pro-Bengali organisation Bangla Pokkho, has been granted bail by a Kolkata court after spending 10 days in judicial custody over allegations linked to his social media posts about electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.

On Friday, the chief judicial magistrate at Kolkata's Bankshall Court granted Chatterjee conditional bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 2,000. The court also directed him to appear before the investigating officer once a week and fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. With this order, Chatterjee has secured bail in all the cases filed against him and is expected to be released from jail shortly.

Chatterjee was arrested on 12 May by the cyber crime division of Kolkata Police after complaints were lodged over several social media posts made during the election period.

The complaints were initially filed by Smita Pandey, district election officer for north Kolkata, and were later taken up by the cyber crime division, which also registered a separate suo motu case. Police alleged that Chatterjee spread misinformation and made provocative claims regarding EVMs and the election process.

According to investigators, Chatterjee repeatedly questioned how EVMs could allegedly malfunction during vote counting despite being sealed and secured overnight. He also urged voters to carefully verify VVPAT slips before leaving polling booths after casting their votes.

In social media posts, Chatterjee further accused the Election Commission of carrying out what he described as a “secret plan” during the counting process. Police alleged that these remarks created confusion and mistrust among voters and political parties during a sensitive election period.