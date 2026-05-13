The importance of being Garga Chatterjee

In 2018, Chatterjee founded Bangla Pokkho and began campaigning for the use of Bengali in administration, banking and signage within West Bengal. He advocated 90 per cent reservation for 'sons of the soil' in state government jobs and the private sector. He was a vocal critic of what he terms 'Hindi imposition' and frequently campaigned against the influence of the BJP, which he characterises as a party of 'outsiders'.

The core of Chatterjee’s movement is the allegation that Central government employees, including those in the armed forces stationed in West Bengal, are predominantly staffed by individuals from other states who do not understand local culture or language. He labelled the SSC-GD (Staff Selection Commission-General Duty) examinations as a tool for Hindi imposition and demanded that all recruitment examinations for Central forces be conducted in Bengali as well as English and Hindi.

Chatterjee eventually went a step further, organising and leading protests at recruitment centres, claiming that candidates from other states use fraudulent domicile certificates to steal seats meant for Bengal's youth. While his advocacy contributed to the Union government's 2023 decision to allow CAPF exams in regional languages including Bengali, Chatterjee continued to protest, arguing that the implementation was flawed and biased.

Which is why the two arrests differ in their inherent messaging. While Bose’s arrest is about corruption, the evolving social media narrative around Chatterjee’s arrest is shaping up as a projection of power by a parochial state against the activism of a brilliant academic.

Indeed, it is interesting to watch how Chatterjee’s arrest is playing out on social media — protests against the arrest itself often accompanied by a disclaimer. 'While I do not agree with his methods, I condemn his arrest' is the prevailing refrain.

Condemnation with a disclaimer indicates that it is becoming difficult for fence-sitters, who would otherwise prefer to keep Bangla Pokkho and Chatterjee at arm’s length, to remain aloof. It is resurrecting memories of Jadavpur University professor Ambikesh Mahapatra, who was thrown into jail by Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government in April 2012 for forwarding a cartoon on email.

For Chatterjee’s supporters, the arrest is an attempt to silence his aggressive 'Bengal for Bengalis' message. For now, silencing the message by undermining the messenger does not seem to be working, as Chatterjee emerges as a freshly minted martyr.

Sourabh Sen is a Kolkata-based independent writer and commentator on politics, human rights and foreign affairs. More of his writing here