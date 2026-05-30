“They wanted to kill me”: Abhishek Banerjee blames BJP after violent attack in Sonarpur
The Trinamool leader alleges prior intelligence warning of planned attack, says authorities failed to act
Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday squarely blamed the BJP for the violent attack he faced while visiting the family of a party worker killed in alleged post-poll violence in Sonarpur.
Emerging with torn clothes, broken spectacles and visible signs of assault, Banerjee accused the BJP of deliberately bringing outsiders into the area to target him and prevent him from meeting the family of slain Trinamool worker Sanju Karmakar.
"The people of Sonarpur welcomed me. None of the local residents were involved in this attack," Banerjee alleged. "The BJP had deliberately infiltrated outsiders into this area. This was planned in advance."
The Trinamool leader claimed that he had received intelligence warnings before arriving in Sonarpur that an attack was being prepared and that outsiders had been mobilised. Despite informing the authorities, he alleged that no preventive action was taken.
According to Banerjee, the attack took place as he approached Karmakar's home on a motorcycle after leaving his vehicle behind on the main road. Protesters allegedly chased the motorcycle before surrounding him. He was then subjected to a barrage of slaps and punches. His spectacles were smashed, his shirt was torn apart and the motorcycle carrying him was damaged.
Despite the attack, Banerjee pressed on.
Wearing a cricket helmet to protect himself, he walked through hostile crowds as eggs and shoes were thrown at him. Protesters shouted slogans while chanting "Thief! Thief!" as he made his way towards the deceased worker's residence.
Upon reaching the house, Banerjee held up his broken spectacles and delivered a dramatic accusation.
"They wanted to kill me," he said.
"My head was saved only because I was wearing a helmet. I have undergone seven eye surgeries. They threw bricks and stones at me. Look at the condition of my spectacles."
Speaking from inside the home of Sanju Karmakar, Banerjee repeatedly accused the BJP of being behind the violence and questioned the complete absence of police despite prior warnings.
"Who is running the administration? The Trinamool or the BJP?" he asked.
"We repeatedly informed the authorities that outsiders had entered the area. Why was no action taken? I informed the administration about my visit. I spoke to the IC. Yet not a single police officer has arrived," he asked.
Banerjee alleged that neither calls nor messages sent to police officials received any response while the violence unfolded.
"The ruling party and the government cannot escape responsibility in this manner," he said. "I came here only to stand beside the family of a deceased colleague. Is that now a crime?"
As he spoke inside the house, crowds gathered outside and shouted slogans demanding that he come out. Tension remained high throughout the area.
In one emotional moment, Sanju Karmakar's mother handed Banerjee a bottle of water. Returning it to her, he reportedly said, "Please, you drink first."
Banerjee expressed concern that the same people who attacked him could target the deceased worker's elderly parents.
"I may somehow get out of here alive. But those hooligans may next turn their attention towards Sanju Karmakar's elderly parents," he said.
The Trinamool leader insisted that the attack was not a spontaneous protest but a politically motivated attempt to intimidate him and prevent him from meeting families affected by post-poll violence.
Before arriving in Sonarpur, BJP workers and supporters had gathered across several locations carrying black flags and raising "Go Back" slogans. Banerjee alleged that these demonstrations were organised in advance as part of a wider plan.
"They are trying to create unrest wherever I go. But they will not succeed," he said.
Banerjee also launched a blistering attack on BJP leaders while responding to slogans branding Trinamool leaders as thieves.
"Those who are calling Trinamool members thieves should ask themselves whether they have ever seen a Chief Minister openly accepting cash in front of cameras. Bengal has never witnessed such a situation before," he said.
Refusing to leave despite the unrest, Banerjee vowed to remain with the victim's family.
"They want to kill me. Let them kill me. I am not leaving this place. I will not abandon Sanju Karmakar's elderly parents. Until I am satisfied about their safety, I am staying here," he declared.
The Diamond Harbour MP also announced plans to seek legal intervention over the incident.
"I am drawing the attention of the High Court and the Governor. I will approach the High Court and, if necessary, the Supreme Court," he said.
The attack occurred during Banerjee's first major political programme since the Assembly election results were declared three weeks ago. Earlier in the day, he had visited the family of another slain Trinamool worker in Beliaghata before travelling to Sonarpur.
The BJP rejected the allegations levelled by Banerjee. BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya said, "I cannot explain why the police were absent; I am merely a party representative. That is a question the West Bengal government is better placed to answer." He further alleged that, during the time when Suvendu Adhikari was serving as Leader of the Opposition, there had been an attempt to burn him alive inside his vehicle in North Bengal.
Bhattacharya also claimed that the BJP had shown restraint despite what he described as repeated attacks and atrocities against its workers under Trinamool rule. "The only reason the Trinamool Congress remains unscathed today is because we exercised restraint," he said. The BJP leader went on to cite several incidents from the Trinamool government's tenure in support of his allegations.
Mohammed Salim, the CPI(M) State Secretary, commented on the incident, saying, "Abhishek Banerjee had previously issued defiant challenges while surrounded by hundreds of police personnel, daring others to confront him. Just as such behaviour is inappropriate in a democracy, today's incident is equally unacceptable."
Salim further alleged that the BJP and the RSS often seek to keep the Trinamool Congress at the centre of political attention through various means. "The BJP and RSS will continue to employ different tactics to keep the Trinamool in the spotlight. This incident, too, could be one such example," he said.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee condemned the attack on Abhishek Banerjee and posted on X. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also condemned the attack on Abhishek Banerjee. In a post on X, he denounced the violence and said that such incidents have no place in a democracy. He expressed support for Banerjee and called for those responsible to be held accountable.
Nevertheless, Banerjee remained firm in his accusation that BJP-backed elements were responsible for the attack and that the violence was intended to silence him.
Standing beside the photograph of the slain Trinamool worker, his clothes torn and spectacles shattered, Banerjee struck a defiant note.
"They attacked me because I came to stand beside a dead worker's family. No amount of intimidation will stop me from doing that," he said.
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Published: 30 May 2026, 7:46 PM