“They wanted to kill me”: Abhishek Banerjee blames BJP after violent attack in Sonarpur

Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday squarely blamed the BJP for the violent attack he faced while visiting the family of a party worker killed in alleged post-poll violence in Sonarpur.

Emerging with torn clothes, broken spectacles and visible signs of assault, Banerjee accused the BJP of deliberately bringing outsiders into the area to target him and prevent him from meeting the family of slain Trinamool worker Sanju Karmakar.

"The people of Sonarpur welcomed me. None of the local residents were involved in this attack," Banerjee alleged. "The BJP had deliberately infiltrated outsiders into this area. This was planned in advance."

The Trinamool leader claimed that he had received intelligence warnings before arriving in Sonarpur that an attack was being prepared and that outsiders had been mobilised. Despite informing the authorities, he alleged that no preventive action was taken.

According to Banerjee, the attack took place as he approached Karmakar's home on a motorcycle after leaving his vehicle behind on the main road. Protesters allegedly chased the motorcycle before surrounding him. He was then subjected to a barrage of slaps and punches. His spectacles were smashed, his shirt was torn apart and the motorcycle carrying him was damaged.

Despite the attack, Banerjee pressed on.

Wearing a cricket helmet to protect himself, he walked through hostile crowds as eggs and shoes were thrown at him. Protesters shouted slogans while chanting "Thief! Thief!" as he made his way towards the deceased worker's residence.

Upon reaching the house, Banerjee held up his broken spectacles and delivered a dramatic accusation.

"They wanted to kill me," he said.

"My head was saved only because I was wearing a helmet. I have undergone seven eye surgeries. They threw bricks and stones at me. Look at the condition of my spectacles."

Speaking from inside the home of Sanju Karmakar, Banerjee repeatedly accused the BJP of being behind the violence and questioned the complete absence of police despite prior warnings.

"Who is running the administration? The Trinamool or the BJP?" he asked.

"We repeatedly informed the authorities that outsiders had entered the area. Why was no action taken? I informed the administration about my visit. I spoke to the IC. Yet not a single police officer has arrived," he asked.