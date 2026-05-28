Police complaint filed against TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee over social media post

A complaint has been lodged against Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over a social media post that allegedly had the potential to disturb communal harmony, police said on Thursday.

The complaint was filed at Bhowanipur Police Station by Arnab Kanti Das, who described the Diamond Harbour MP’s post as “highly irresponsible”.

Police confirmed that a copy of the social media post, allegedly made on 2 May, had been submitted along with the complaint, following which a preliminary inquiry was initiated.

“We have received the complaint and started a preliminary probe into the allegations mentioned in it. Necessary legal steps will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.