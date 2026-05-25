Here's why Kolkata Police took away computer monitor from Abhishek Banerjee's home

Political circles in West Bengal were abuzz on Monday after a team of Kolkata Police personnel visited the south Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee and left the premises carrying a desktop computer monitor, triggering speculation amid a broader rollback of security arrangements around the opposition leader's home.

The police team, comprising officers in uniform as well as plainclothes personnel, arrived at Banerjee's residence, 'Santiniketan', on Harish Mukherjee Road and spent some time inside the heavily monitored property before departing with the computer equipment.

Senior officials at Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, declined to comment on the exact nature of the visit or the purpose of removing the monitor.

PTI sources, however, indicated that the equipment may have formed part of the electronic security infrastructure previously installed at the residence as part of an extensive protection arrangement.

Visit comes after security scaling down

The development comes days after the new West Bengal government headed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari significantly reduced the elaborate security deployment that had surrounded Banerjee's residence for several years.

Authorities have removed multiple layers of security infrastructure, including perimeter barricades, smart guardrail systems and a dedicated bomb disposal squad deployment outside the property.

The rollback has also led to the reopening of access routes in the neighbourhood that had long been subject to restrictions because of the security arrangements.

Officials said the personnel earlier deployed around the residence had been reassigned to general law-and-order duties elsewhere in the city.