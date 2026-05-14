TMC plans nationwide protests with INDIA bloc on Bengal post-poll unrest

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning a nationwide protest in coordination with members of the INDIA bloc following the West Bengal Assembly election results, senior party leader Saugata Roy said on Thursday, 14 May.

Claiming that more than 100 seats had been “looted” by the BJP and alleging large-scale post-poll violence across West Bengal, Roy said leaders of the INDIA bloc were already in touch with the party. He also announced the formation of a fact-finding team to investigate the violence and alleged irregularities during the elections.

Against this backdrop of political tension and growing dissent within party ranks, TMC supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee convened a crucial meeting with party MPs at her Kalighat residence on Thursday. The meeting focused on reviewing the party’s disappointing performance in several constituencies during the Assembly elections and discussing the future role of the TMC in both Parliament and state politics.

The party currently has 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha, taking into account the death of Basirhat MP Haji Nurul Islam. It also has 13 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

According to party sources, discussions centred on identifying the reasons behind the electoral setback and preparing a political strategy to counter the state's new BJP government in the coming months.

A separate meeting with district-level leaders has been scheduled for Friday, 15 May. Written instructions have already been sent from the Kalighat party office to district presidents and senior leaders, requesting them to attend.

Among those present at Thursday’s meeting were MPs Mahua Moitra, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy and Yusuf Pathan.