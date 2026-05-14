TMC plans nationwide protests with INDIA bloc on Bengal post-poll unrest
Mamata Banerjee holds crucial strategy meeting with MPs as party alleges violence, electoral irregularities and BJP intimidation
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning a nationwide protest in coordination with members of the INDIA bloc following the West Bengal Assembly election results, senior party leader Saugata Roy said on Thursday, 14 May.
Claiming that more than 100 seats had been “looted” by the BJP and alleging large-scale post-poll violence across West Bengal, Roy said leaders of the INDIA bloc were already in touch with the party. He also announced the formation of a fact-finding team to investigate the violence and alleged irregularities during the elections.
Against this backdrop of political tension and growing dissent within party ranks, TMC supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee convened a crucial meeting with party MPs at her Kalighat residence on Thursday. The meeting focused on reviewing the party’s disappointing performance in several constituencies during the Assembly elections and discussing the future role of the TMC in both Parliament and state politics.
The party currently has 28 MPs in the Lok Sabha, taking into account the death of Basirhat MP Haji Nurul Islam. It also has 13 MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
According to party sources, discussions centred on identifying the reasons behind the electoral setback and preparing a political strategy to counter the state's new BJP government in the coming months.
A separate meeting with district-level leaders has been scheduled for Friday, 15 May. Written instructions have already been sent from the Kalighat party office to district presidents and senior leaders, requesting them to attend.
Among those present at Thursday’s meeting were MPs Mahua Moitra, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy and Yusuf Pathan.
During the meeting, Mamata Banerjee reportedly urged party MPs to actively file police complaints in connection with every incident of post-poll violence. Party general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee stressed that all complaints should be formally recorded and submitted online if necessary so they could be used during legal proceedings.
Mamata Banerjee also criticised the Election Commission of India and the Union government during the discussions, and reportedly invited party leaders to submit suggestions regarding the party’s future strategy and organisational restructuring.
Speaking outside the Kalighat residence, TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh launched a sharp attack on those leaving the party after the election defeat. “Those who are leaving Mamata Banerjee at this time are nothing but pollutants, and the faster they leave, the better it is for the party,” she said.
Ghosh also accused sections of the media of double standards over welfare schemes. Referring to the previous TMC government's Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, she claimed the media had previously mocked it as 'bhata (dole)' but were now praising similar schemes introduced by the BJP as a “masterstroke”.
She further said many leaders now criticising the party had been present with her on counting day, and that some of them had left the counting centre for lunch at Kolaghat Dhaba at around 1.00 pm. Ghosh also claimed roads across the state had appeared deserted even during daytime after the BJP came to power.
Meanwhile, senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee strongly criticised the police administration and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari over the alleged post-poll violence. He warned that if the police failed to act against those attacking TMC workers, the party would pursue legal remedies. Referring to previous legal battles, he said he had earlier ensured that two IPS officers were jailed and warned that he “would not spare the director-general (of police)” if the police acted vindictively.
He also referred to proceedings in the Calcutta High Court regarding incidents of post-poll violence. According to him, the court directed the police to ensure the safe return of people who had been forced to flee their homes after the election results. He said the party had submitted a list of around 2,000 displaced individuals before the court.
Banerjee alleged that Trinamool workers, supporters and shop owners had been attacked and driven out of their homes while the police remained “silent spectators”. He further warned that the party would file contempt petitions if the high court’s directions were not implemented properly.
The TMC MP also accused chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and his lawyer Suryaneel Das of creating chaos inside Calcutta High Court and alleged that the BJP was attempting to eliminate all opposition forces in Bengal. “We will fight both on the streets and in the courts,” Banerjee said, adding that more legal cases would be filed in the coming days.
Drawing comparisons with the TMC’s earlier struggles against the Left Front government led by Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Banerjee said the party would continue its political and legal battle against the BJP with the same intensity.
He also criticised BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya, claiming he was absent during the anti-Left movement but was now delivering lectures on social harmony.
Banerjee concluded by saying that while one faction of the BJP was allegedly involved in violence and vandalism, another was speaking about peace and harmony. He asserted that the TMC would continue its struggle against the BJP and “show them their rightful place” within the next two years.
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