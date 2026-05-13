Welfare uncertainty grips Bengal despite BJP government’s assurances

Despite repeated assurances from the newly elected BJP government that all welfare schemes introduced under the previous Mamata Banerjee administration would continue without interruption, the situation on the ground across West Bengal appears very different. From healthcare to subsidised meals and direct cash transfers, many beneficiaries are already facing uncertainty and disruption.

Serious concerns have emerged regarding the future of the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ health scheme. The West Bengal Doctors’ Forum has written an urgent letter to newly appointed chief secretary Manoj Agarwal, warning that confusion over whether the scheme will continue or be replaced by Ayushman Bharat is already affecting critically ill patients.

The organisation stated that patients dependent on regular haemodialysis, blood transfusions, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, emergency cardiac treatment and life-saving surgeries are facing uncertainty due to administrative confusion. In its letter, the forum stressed that 'no life-saving medical treatment may be halted, postponed, or denied due to administrative uncertainty, for illness does not wait'.

The doctors’ body urged the government to issue immediate written instructions to all hospitals and nursing homes, making it clear that treatment under Swasthya Sathi must continue until any official policy change is announced.

Meanwhile, many private hospitals and nursing homes have reportedly stopped accepting Swasthya Sathi cards altogether. Arindam Mukherjee of Narayan Hospital said, “We are experiencing a technical snag in the Swastha Sathi portal and hence we are not accepting the card for the time being.”