Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: Killer used bodyguard’s pistol, says police

A bodyguard of Mauris Noronha, who shot and killed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a Facebook live before taking his own life, has been detained by the Mumbai Crime Branch and is being questioned, an official said on Friday.

The pistol used by Noronha belongs to his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra. The weapon was made at an ordnance factory and its licence is in Mishra’s name, he said. Crime Branch officials have begun questioning Mishra in this connection, he said.

The police have recorded statements from Noronha’s family members, including his wife, and learned that he nursed a grudge against ex-corporator Ghosalkar, son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar and a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Noronha, who has several cases against him, was earlier arrested on charges of rape and spent nearly five months behind bars. While there was a tussle between Ghosalkar (40) and Noronha, who had political aspirations, the latter suspected the former had implicated him in the rape case, his wife has told the police. Once out of jail, Noronha would reportedly often say that he wouldn't "spare" Ghosalkar.