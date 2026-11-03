'Absolute disgrace': Congress slams govt bid to 'reclaim' IAF Sports Complex

The Congress on Tuesday, 3 November, attacked the Centre over its bid to reclaim the land on which the Indian Air Force Sports Complex is built, saying the Modi government's actions are an "absolute disgrace" and show "utter disrespect" to the entire IAF family.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications shared on X a media report which claimed that on October 26, days before his retirement on 31 October, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to protect the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s control of the prime land within the Race Course Air Force Station, near the Prime Minister's residence, citing operational imperatives and the facilities located there.

In his post, Ramesh said, "The IAF Sports Complex has a long history and has, over the decades, served many public purposes, as well as being an integral part of the Indian Air Force social infrastructure."

"The Modi government's actions are an absolute disgrace and show utter disrespect to the entire IAF family," Ramesh added.

The Race Course Air Force Station's sports complex—which featured a golf course, a swimming pool, and other amenities—was closed last Wednesday.