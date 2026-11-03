'Absolute disgrace': Congress slams govt bid to 'reclaim' IAF Sports Complex
Jairam Ramesh says the action by Modi government shows utter disrespect to the entire IAF family
The Congress on Tuesday, 3 November, attacked the Centre over its bid to reclaim the land on which the Indian Air Force Sports Complex is built, saying the Modi government's actions are an "absolute disgrace" and show "utter disrespect" to the entire IAF family.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications shared on X a media report which claimed that on October 26, days before his retirement on 31 October, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to protect the Indian Air Force (IAF)'s control of the prime land within the Race Course Air Force Station, near the Prime Minister's residence, citing operational imperatives and the facilities located there.
In his post, Ramesh said, "The IAF Sports Complex has a long history and has, over the decades, served many public purposes, as well as being an integral part of the Indian Air Force social infrastructure."
"The Modi government's actions are an absolute disgrace and show utter disrespect to the entire IAF family," Ramesh added.
The Race Course Air Force Station's sports complex—which featured a golf course, a swimming pool, and other amenities—was closed last Wednesday.
The Land and Development Office (L&DO), operating under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, issued eviction notices to the complex's management, demanding the return of the land situated near the Prime Minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
This move comes as part of the Centre's recent drive to reclaim high-value land parcels across the area.
Over the past several weeks, the government has initiated a review of prime land parcels near Lok Kalyan Marg through the L&DO with a view to reclaiming plots used for defence golf and sports facilities.
The ministry had earlier asked the entities concerned to hand over the land housing the Air Force Golf Course.
In August, the department evicted the Delhi Race Club from its 53-acre premises on Lok Kalyan Marg, citing the requirement of the land for an unspecified public purpose.
It also reclaimed the Jaipur Polo Ground from the India Polo Association, citing broader public purposes, governance and defence infrastructure projects.