ABVP and left groups clash at JNU, varsity admin warns of strict action

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Friday, 1 March warned to take strict action against those students responsible for clashes between two groups after some students were injured in a clash following disagreement over appointment of election committee members.

The incident took place on Thursday night, 29 February between the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups, reportedly after disagreements over the appointment of election committee members at the School of Languages. The altercation grew uncontrollable and led to the clash.

The student outfits blamed each other for the violence at the campus.

Police have received three medico-legal case reports of students, Anwesha Rai, Shaurya and Madhurima, regarding the injuries from Safdarjung hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Meena said: "PCR calls were received at around 1:15 a.m. regarding a scuffle between students at GBM in JNU. Multiple complaints have been received in this regard and the allegations are being verified."

A video circulating on social media platform X depicts a person hitting others with a stick, while another video shows someone hurling a bicycle at them.

Other videos from the scene purportedly display individuals being attacked by a group, despite efforts by university security personnel to intervene and stop them.

Meanwhile, ABVP in a statement said that a disturbing incident unfolded within the premises of JNU, involving a group of individuals led by the self-proclaimed JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh, along with Danish Ali and Swati Singh, among others.