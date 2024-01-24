Delhi HC orders JNU to provide free accommodation to visually impaired student facing eviction

The Delhi High Court has directed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to allow a visually impaired student evicted from the hostel, to stay in a campus guest house without any charges temporarily.

The court order came after the student's counsel revealed that though interim accommodation was provided as per the court's prior order, the student, who is 100 percent visually impaired, was being charged Rs 100 per day, exceeding his financial means.

Justice Hari Shankar granted the university a final opportunity of 10 days to respond to the petition challenging the eviction of Sanjeev Kumar Mishra from the hostel.

The challenge is based on the grounds that applicable rules prohibiting hostel accommodation for a student pursuing a second postgraduate course should consider individual physical disabilities.