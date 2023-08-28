Congress slams those 'unable to digest' Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution in ISRO

The Congress has hit out at those "unable to digest the contribution" of Jawaharlal Nehru that led to the setting up of ISRO and asserted that the India's first prime minister used to encourage the scientific approach.

The Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words over Nehru and other Congress prime ministers' contribution to India's space programme with the opposition party highlighting its leaders' efforts while the ruling party asserts that major strides have been made in this sector post 2014.

In a post on X on Sunday, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Nehru used to promote scientific approach. Those who are unable to digest his contribution in the setting up of ISRO should listen to his speech on the foundation day of TIFR (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research)." Ramesh also shared a video from Nehru's speech at the event.