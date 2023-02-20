ABVP and Left student groups at JNU clash; both sides allege orchestrated attack

A clash broke out between the RSS-affiliated student group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-controlled JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) on Sunday night.

The ABVP alleged that the Left-students vandalised and disrupted their Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti celebrations by breaking into their office Teflas, by taking down and "vandalising" Shivaji Maharaj's portrait.

"The Left group removed the garland from a picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and threw it away. The members affiliated to the Left organisations disrespected the portraits of not only Shivaji, but also that of Jyotiba Phule and Maharana Pratap. The moment our event got over, those from the Left organisations vandalised the place. Why are they hell bent on desecrating the legacy of every Bhartiya icon?" asked ABVP in their statement.

"On the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, we kept a portrait at the student activity centre as tribute, but students from '100 Flowers' group and SFI threw it outside the room while garland was thrown in the dustbin," said JNU ABVP Secretary Umesh Chandra Ajmera.

"ABVP members kept Shivaji's portrait at the JNUSU office. The Leftists came there & removed all portraits and threw the garland in the dustbin and then a fight broke out. 5-6 ABVP members were also injured during this," said Kumar Ashutosh, JNU ABVP Convenor.

"The JNU administration and Delhi Police must take strict action against them and we also demand that the JNUSU office must be named after Shivaji Maharaj," asserted Ashutosh.

Ajmera underscored that "illegal students" must be stopped from entering the campus and creating chaos as they bring a "bad reputation" to the institution.