Accepted decision in larger interest of party: Shivakumar

After suspense over the Karnataka chief minister has ended, state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar, who has been given the post of Deputy CM, said on Thursday that he accepted the decision in the larger interest of the party.



Speaking to the media at the residence of party general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Shivakumar said, "The party high command has taken a decision."



He also said that he has taken the decision in the larger interest of the party.