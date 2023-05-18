K'taka CM suspense ends: Siddaramaiah to be next CM with DKS as DyCM

Though an official announcement is still awaited, the National Herald has learnt from reliable sources in the Indian National Congress that veteran leader Siddaramaiah will be the next Karnataka chief minister and its state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar as his deputy.



After several rounds of meetings over three days between Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leaders, the party has finally come to the conclusion that Opposition leader of the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah will be the next new chief minister, with Shivakumar as the state's deputy chief minister.



The announcement will be made on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru. The party source added that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20 afternoon in Bengaluru.

The Congress was facing a tough choice as both veteran leaders—Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar—were contenders for the top post in the state.