Accused cannot be held guilty merely on basis of circumstantial evidence: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court, saying that "though motive and abscondence may give rise to strong suspicion, merely on the basis of these two circumstances, an accused cannot be held guilty", has acquitted a murder accused who was awarded death penalty by a trial court.



While allowing an appeal filed by one Ram Pratap alias Tillu of Etawah district, a division bench comprising Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Sameer Jain set aside the trial court judgment on the ground that the case was based on circumstantial evidence, and the chain of circumstances pointing to the guilt of the appellant could not be completed.



The court acquitted the appellant Ram Pratap of all the charges for which he was tried. "The appellant shall be released forthwith, unless wanted in any other case," the court ordered.