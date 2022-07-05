Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI

During the course of hearing, the bench came across that in 2004, 24 per cent of Lok Sabha MPs had criminal cases pending, which increased to 30 per cent in 2009 elections.



In 2014, it went up to 34 per cent and in 2019, 43 per cent MPs elected to the Lok Sabha were having criminal cases pending against them.



The bench said despite the fact that the Supreme Court has taken notice of criminalisation of politics and imperative needs of electoral reforms, Parliament and the Election Commission have not taken adequate measures to protect the Indian democracy from going into the hands of criminals, thugs and law-breakers.



"No one can dispute that the present-day politics is caught in crime, identity, patronage, muscle and money network. Nexus between crime and politics is a serious threat to democratic values and governance based on the rule of law. Elections of Parliament and state legislature, and even for local bodies and panchayats are very expensive affairs," the court said.