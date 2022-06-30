Allahabad HC upholds life term in Syed Modi murder case

The CBI took up the investigation and filed a chargesheet against the then Congress MP Sanjay Sinh, Amita Kulkarni Modi, Akhilesh Singh, Balai Singh, Amar Bahadur Singh, Jitendra Singh a.k.a Tinku and Bhagwati Singh a.k.a. Pappu.



All other accused, barring Pappu, were either acquitted by the courts or passed away during the trial.



It was argued on behalf of Pappu that once the main accused were discharged, there remained no motive against him to kill Syed Modi and hence he should be acquitted.



Considering that there was a direct eye witness who identified Pappu, the bench said, "Motive loses its importance because nobody can peep into the mind of a miscreant to know for what purpose he has committed the offence."