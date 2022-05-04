Accused hangs self in Andhra police station

A man allegedly committed suicide in a police station in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district on Wednesday.



Appa Rao (38), who was arrested in a theft case three days ago, was found hanging in the washroom of Bhimadu police station.



Relatives of the man alleged that he was tortured by police resulting in his death. They demanded an impartial probe into the incident.



Police shifted the body to government hospital at Eluru for autopsy.