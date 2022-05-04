MP: 9 people held after 2 tribal men beaten to death on suspicion of cow slaughter

Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the death of two tribal men who were allegedly assaulted by a group of people over suspicion of cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Wednesday.

The two tribal men died on Tuesday morning after some people, allegedly belonging to the Bajrang Dal, beat them up over suspicion of cow slaughter in Simaria village under Kurai police station limits.

After the incident, a group led by opposition Congress legislator Arjun Singh Kakodia staged a six-hour-long protest on the Jabalpur-Nagpur highway on Tuesday, demanding job and financial assistance for the kin of the deceased.

They ended the protest after an assurance from the district administration.

Local MP and Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste said it is yet not clear whether the accused belonged to any organisation.