Accused in Gurugram biker hit-and-run arrested in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Police add attempt-to-murder charge after reviewing CCTV footage as biker Sia rejects driver’s account and demands stringent action
Kalyan Baisla, the man accused of hitting biker and Instagram creator Sia with a car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, was arrested in Rajasthan’s Dausa on Tuesday, officials said.
Baisla is expected to be brought to Gurugram as police continue their investigation into the incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.
Earlier in the day, Gurugram Police added an attempt-to-murder charge to the First Information Report after Sia and her family approached the authorities seeking stringent action against those allegedly involved.
Police had taken suo motu cognisance of footage showing a car striking a woman riding a motorcycle and registered a case at the Sector 56 police station. After examining CCTV recordings and conducting further inquiries, investigators added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with attempt to murder and provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years.
Gurugram Police said lawlessness would not be tolerated and assured strict action against those found responsible.
The additional charge was included after Sia’s family submitted her written statement to the Station House Officer of the Sector 56 police station. Her detailed statement is also being recorded as part of the investigation.
Deepankar, a member of Sia’s family, said she was suffering from severe muscular pain, strains and stress following the incident. The family requested that the police record her statement at her residence because of her condition.
“We want the strictest sections and maximum charges to be pressed against them. Primarily, let me state that we will push for charges of attempt to murder, hit-and-run and harassment,” he said.
According to Deepankar, Sia told the family that four people were inside the car and that she had clearly seen the two occupants seated in the front.
Sia alleged that she was riding an Aprilia RS 457 with a group of bikers on 13 September when a white car began following them on Golf Course Road. In her complaint, she claimed the occupants appeared to be intoxicated and repeatedly attempted to harass her and force her to stop.
She alleged that the car later moved across her path and struck her motorcycle, dragging it for nearly 300 metres before leaving the scene. Her fellow riders reportedly attempted to follow the vehicle but were unable to stop it.
In a video posted on social media, Sia rejected Baisla’s account of the incident and said the available footage contradicted his claims.
“If you felt so sorry for me, then why didn’t you stop? I could have died on the spot,” she said.
Sia also challenged the allegation that she and the other bikers had repeatedly accelerated and slowed down to provoke the car’s occupants. She said her recordings showed who had been attempting to corner whom.
She questioned why the occupants continued to follow the bikers if they believed the riders were behaving improperly. Sia also disputed Baisla’s claim that he did not know whether the rider was a man or a woman, alleging that he had driven close to her, seen her hair and gestured for her to stop.
According to Sia, one recording showed the car entering another lane before hitting her motorcycle and leaving the spot. Footage captured by her own camera allegedly showed the vehicle moving across lanes, striking the bike and dragging it before she fell onto the road.
She said the crash could have left her with broken bones or caused her death. Her protective riding shoes and gloves, she added, helped her avoid more serious injuries.
Sia also questioned the broader enforcement of road-safety rules in Gurugram, arguing that restrictions should not focus only on bikers when some motorists continued to drive dangerously.
“Until a biker gets hit and dies, will law and order not wake up? If you put so many restrictions on bikers in Gurugram, then you should also look at those driving four-wheelers. What are you doing about the people who are driving so rashly?” she asked.
She recalled initially believing that the driver might have passed close to her because he was in a hurry or had failed to notice her. However, she alleged that the car later stopped ahead, its occupants made gestures towards her, and the vehicle subsequently came from behind and struck her before fleeing.
Sia said she could clearly see two people in the front of the car when its windows were lowered. She believed two others were sitting in the rear, although the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows made it difficult for her to see them properly.
She also raised concerns about women’s safety on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram, saying such incidents created fear among female commuters.
Baisla’s family, however, denied the allegations. Advocate Naveen Baisla, who represents the family, described the incident as an accident and claimed the bikers had provoked the driver by gesturing for him to race.
He said the driver accelerated to move ahead but lost control near a U-turn, following which the car came into contact with the motorcycle. He also denied that Baisla had harassed the riders, claiming instead that he had asked them to slow down.
Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam assured that the authorities would act against anyone found guilty.
“Whoever is found guilty will be apprehended. Whoever the culprit is, even if it happens to be from my own family, they too will be caught,” Gautam said.
With IANS inputs