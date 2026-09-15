Accused in Gurugram biker hit-and-run arrested in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Kalyan Baisla, the man accused of hitting biker and Instagram creator Sia with a car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, was arrested in Rajasthan’s Dausa on Tuesday, officials said.

Baisla is expected to be brought to Gurugram as police continue their investigation into the incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

Earlier in the day, Gurugram Police added an attempt-to-murder charge to the First Information Report after Sia and her family approached the authorities seeking stringent action against those allegedly involved.

Police had taken suo motu cognisance of footage showing a car striking a woman riding a motorcycle and registered a case at the Sector 56 police station. After examining CCTV recordings and conducting further inquiries, investigators added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with attempt to murder and provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Gurugram Police said lawlessness would not be tolerated and assured strict action against those found responsible.

The additional charge was included after Sia’s family submitted her written statement to the Station House Officer of the Sector 56 police station. Her detailed statement is also being recorded as part of the investigation.

Deepankar, a member of Sia’s family, said she was suffering from severe muscular pain, strains and stress following the incident. The family requested that the police record her statement at her residence because of her condition.

“We want the strictest sections and maximum charges to be pressed against them. Primarily, let me state that we will push for charges of attempt to murder, hit-and-run and harassment,” he said.

According to Deepankar, Sia told the family that four people were inside the car and that she had clearly seen the two occupants seated in the front.

Sia alleged that she was riding an Aprilia RS 457 with a group of bikers on 13 September when a white car began following them on Golf Course Road. In her complaint, she claimed the occupants appeared to be intoxicated and repeatedly attempted to harass her and force her to stop.

She alleged that the car later moved across her path and struck her motorcycle, dragging it for nearly 300 metres before leaving the scene. Her fellow riders reportedly attempted to follow the vehicle but were unable to stop it.

In a video posted on social media, Sia rejected Baisla’s account of the incident and said the available footage contradicted his claims.

“If you felt so sorry for me, then why didn’t you stop? I could have died on the spot,” she said.