Police to record statement of key eyewitness in Worli hit-and-run case

The Worli police have filed a charge sheet in the BMW hit-and-run case involving Mihir Shah (25), son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah and also located the key eyewitness whose statement will be recorded soon.

The incident involved the tragic death of Kaveri Nakhwa a 45-year-old woman. A key eyewitness, a taxi driver, has been located by the police, and his statement will soon be recorded before a metropolitan magistrate. So far, the testimony of 38 witnesses has been recorded in connection with the case.

The 716-page charge sheet submitted by the Worli police on Friday names Mihir Shah, Rajesh Shah and their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was in the car when the incident took place, as the accused.

The charge sheet also includes the circumstantial evidence suggesting that the main accused, Mihir Shah, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

However, the medical report returned negative. The police said that was because he was arrested two days after the incident.