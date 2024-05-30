Youths run over by my cavalcade after they hit woman: Karan Bhushan
BJP's Kaiserganj Lok Sabha candidate claims the two victims were his father Brij Bhushan’s supporters
A day after two motorcyclists were killed in an accident involving the cavalcade of the BJP’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, the leader on Thursday said the youths were run over by the car after they hit a woman and then fell in the path of the car.
Karan Singh, son of sitting Kaiserganj MP and controversial former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said the two cousins — Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) — were on a motorcycle which knocked down a woman who suddenly appeared on the road.
They fell into the path of, and were run over by, the last car in his convoy, Karan Singh said, while describing the accident as “painful” and a “coincidence”.
According to the BJP leader, the two victims were his father Brij Bhushan’s supporters. Karan Singh also said some of his party volunteers were present with the victims' families and also took part in their funerals.
On Wednesday, police had said the driver of the SUV which hit the duo lost control of the vehicle and also hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the roadside. The woman has since been discharged from the district hospital after treatment, hospital sources said.
The BJP leader told PTI Videos on Thursday that he came to know about the accident when he reached Bahraich for a programme. He said he immediately told one of his contacts in Kaiserganj to go to the accident spot, following which the youths and the woman were taken to the hospital.
Refuting media reports about his involvement in the accident, Karan Bhushan said, “A different type of image is being created in a section of the media about the accident, which is false and fabricated."
Police on Wednesday took the driver of the SUV into custody.
