Youths run over by my cavalcade after they hit woman: Karan Bhushan

A day after two motorcyclists were killed in an accident involving the cavalcade of the BJP’s Kaiserganj Lok Sabha candidate Karan Bhushan Singh, the leader on Thursday said the youths were run over by the car after they hit a woman and then fell in the path of the car.

Karan Singh, son of sitting Kaiserganj MP and controversial former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said the two cousins — Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) — were on a motorcycle which knocked down a woman who suddenly appeared on the road.

They fell into the path of, and were run over by, the last car in his convoy, Karan Singh said, while describing the accident as “painful” and a “coincidence”.

According to the BJP leader, the two victims were his father Brij Bhushan’s supporters. Karan Singh also said some of his party volunteers were present with the victims' families and also took part in their funerals.