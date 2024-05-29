Brij Bhushan's son Karan Bhushan Singh’s cavalcade mows down 3, kills a minor
A 60-year-old woman was injured, besides 2 deaths. An FIR has been registered against the driver of the 'police escort' vehicle
Two individuals, including a 17-year-old, tragically lost their lives in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, today after a Toyota Fortuner SUV collided with a bike. A 60-year-old senior citizen was injured as well, though she at least survived the mishap.
The SUV was part of the convoy of Karan Bhushan Singh, the BJP candidate for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat and son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a six-time MP and former president of the wrestling federation.
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made headlines all through last year and more, due to allegations of sexual harassment by top Indian wrestlers, which led to charges being framed against him by a Delhi court.
These allegations are believed to have cost him a poll ticket, resulting in the BJP fielding his son Karan, who is also involved in wrestling administration.
Another of Brij Bhushan's sons, Pratik Bhushan Singh, is the MLA from the Gonda seat—where the accident took place.
Footage from the accident site shows the SUV had the legend 'police escort' across the rear windscreen, indicating it was part of a VIP convoy. The vehicle, with the registration number UP32HW1800, is reportedly registered to the Nandini Nagar educational institute run by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's family.
According to the FIR filed, Chanda Begum stated that around 9 a.m., her 17-year-old son Rehan and 24-year-old nephew Shahzad were on a bike to buy medicines when the speeding SUV, coming from the opposite direction, hit them. Both died on the spot.
The 60-year-old woman, Sita Devi, was has been hospitalised.
A large crowd gathered at the scene, with the victims' families demanding justice.
The police have arrested the driver, Luvkush Srivastava, and seized the SUV. It is not confirmed whether Karan Bhushan Singh was with the convoy at the time of the accident.
Senior police officer Radheysham Rai mentioned that an FIR has been registered, the victims' bodies have been sent for autopsy and the investigation is on.
Farman Khan, a relative of the victims who died, described arriving at the scene to find blood on the road and the youngsters already taken to the hospital.
"Local residents told us Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy of 4–5 cars was passing through when the Fortuner hit the bike. At the hospital, doctors told us our children are dead. We seek justice. We are devastated," he said.