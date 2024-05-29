Brij Bhushan's son Karan Bhushan Singh’s cavalcade mows down 3, kills a minor

Two individuals, including a 17-year-old, tragically lost their lives in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, today after a Toyota Fortuner SUV collided with a bike. A 60-year-old senior citizen was injured as well, though she at least survived the mishap.

The SUV was part of the convoy of Karan Bhushan Singh, the BJP candidate for the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat and son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a six-time MP and former president of the wrestling federation.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made headlines all through last year and more, due to allegations of sexual harassment by top Indian wrestlers, which led to charges being framed against him by a Delhi court.