Sack Brij Bhushan, withdraw his son's ticket: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Friday, 11 May demanded the BJP sack former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after a Delhi court ordered framing of sexual harassment and other charges against him.

It also demanded the Lok Sabha ticket given to his son be withdrawn.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the BJP has tried to "hide behind the fig leaf" by giving a ticket to his son from the Kaiserganj seat, which is presently represented by Brij Bhushan in Lok Sabha.

"Today, a Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP's goonda-MP who has been accused of sexually harassing five women wrestlers, including a minor," Ramesh said.

"Remember, this is the same Brij Bhushan who had called for the dilution of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) law. Brij Bhushan, who abused his position as head of the Wrestling Federation of India to sexually assault women. Brij Bhushan, also accused in terror-linked TADA and murder cases," Ramesh said.

He slammed the BJP for rewarding him by giving a ticket to his son Karan Bhushan Singh.