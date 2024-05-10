Sexual harassment case: Third FIR filed against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

One more rape case has been registered against JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha poll candidate from Hassan Prajwal Revanna, taking the number of cases pertaining to the alleged sexual harassment of several women to three, police sources said.

The FIR was registered against Prajwal on 8 May in Bengaluru, according to sources in the Special Investigation Team which was constituted for a probe after a huge cache of explicit videos allegedly showing Prajwal sexually abusing several women became public.

A case has been registered under sections 376(2)(N), 376(2)(K), 354(A), 354(B), 354(C) and 506 of the IPC. These cases pertain to repeated rape, voyeurism, filming, demand for sexual favours, dragging by clothes, molestation and threatening.

The details of the victim have not been shared by the SIT sources.