Revanna case: SIT working independently and impartially, says Siddaramaiah

The Special Investigation Team constituted to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna will conduct an independent and impartial investigation in which the state government will not interfere, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, 6 May.

In a statement, the chief minister rejected BJP leader and lawyer G Devaraje Gowda's allegation that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being controlled by the state government.

"BJP leader Devaraje Gowda's allegation that the SIT is working on remote control and that it is a rubber stamp of the government is completely untrue. It is a ploy to avoid investigation with malicious intent to protect criminals," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

The SIT was formed after allegations of sexual exploitation of a large number of women, captured in nearly 3,000 video clips, emerged against Prajwal Revanna, who is seeking re-election from Hassan.

A blue corner notice has been issued against Prajwal Revanna, who is abroad, according to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Prajwal Revanna is wanted in connection with the alleged sexual harassment cases against him.

His father HD Revanna, the Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA, has been arrested on molestation and kidnapping charges.