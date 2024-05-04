Karnataka sex scandal: SIT takes HD Revanna into custody

In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex video scandal involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on Saturday, 4 May, took his father and JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna into custody after his anticipatory bail plea in a victim kidnapping case was rejected by the People's Representative Court in Bengaluru.

Sources said that H.D. Revanna has been taken into custody from the residence of his father and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Bengaluru's Padmanabhanagar locality. He has been taken to the SIT office on the premises of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

H.D. Revanna opened the door himself and walked out with the SIT officers towards their vehicle. He did not make any remark at the time of his arrest.

The SIT officers reached the former PM's residence soon after the court turned down his anticipatory bail plea in a case related to the kidnapping of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by his son Prajwal Revanna, the sources said.

Earlier on Saturday, the SIT traced the kidnapped woman to the farmhouse of Rajashekar, the personal assistant (PA) to H.D. Revanna, at Kalenahalli village in Mysuru district.

In the court, special public prosecutor B.N. Jagadish submitted that the case is about saving the life of a poor woman.