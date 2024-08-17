Act of political vendetta by Narendra Modi govt: Surjewala on MUDA 'scam'

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday, 17 August, dubbed the permission granted by governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to prosecute chief minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA alternative site scam as an act of “political vendetta” by the Narendra Modi-led central government. He said the Congress party would fight the battle legally.

Surjewala alleged that the decision is an "act of shameless unconstitutionality" by the governor, who is hell-bent on bulldozing the law and the Constitution to carry further BJP’s conspiracy.

"In a brazen political conspiracy hatched in the corridors of PMO and the Home Ministry, in Delhi, against the people of Karnataka and its elected government, the ‘puppet governor of Karnataka’ has proceeded to grant prosecution sanction against the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, by dancing to the tune of his political masters," he said in a statement.

He emphasised that Congress was blessed by crores of Kannadigas and won a decisive mandate in the 2023 Assembly elections to serve the people. PM Modi and the BJP are unable to fathom their loss in the state and have tried every trick in the book to defame and destabilise the Congress government.