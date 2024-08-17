Karnataka govt calls meeting to discuss safety standards in hospitals

Condemning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday, 17 August, said a meeting has been called on 20 August to discuss the steps to be taken to ensure safety and security of doctors, nurses and all the staffs working in hospitals across the state.

Terming the incident as 'ghastly', he said it is a serious issue regarding the safety and security of people working in hospitals, especially women because they constitute more than 50 per cent of the staff. So, there should be a safe environment for them.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru, the minister said, "I have also called for a meeting regarding it on Tuesday of all the various associations, doctors, nurses and management people... we will be discussing what is in the existing law, what we can do and what are the protocols and what are the guideliness we need to follow. Based on that further steps will be taken."