Action against Himachal rebels when time comes: Digvijay Singh

Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh seemed to target the BJP as he alleged that the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, which is ruled by his party, was created by those who have "taken the contract of toppling governments".

Speaking to reporters at Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, Singh also said action against Congress rebels in Himachal would be taken at an appropriate time.

Six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh triggered a crisis this week when they voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections for the lone seat from the state.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified the six MLAs for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the Assembly.

Asked why the Congress was not taking action against the rebels in Himachal Pradesh, Singh merely said, "It (action) will happen when the (suitable) time comes."

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh had said the political crisis in the hill state could have been averted had the grievances of MLAs been addressed on time.