Action against Himachal rebels when time comes: Digvijay Singh
On Thursday, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker disqualified six Congress MLAs for allegedly defying a party whip
Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh seemed to target the BJP as he alleged that the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, which is ruled by his party, was created by those who have "taken the contract of toppling governments".
Speaking to reporters at Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, Singh also said action against Congress rebels in Himachal would be taken at an appropriate time.
Six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh triggered a crisis this week when they voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections for the lone seat from the state.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified the six MLAs for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the Assembly.
Asked why the Congress was not taking action against the rebels in Himachal Pradesh, Singh merely said, "It (action) will happen when the (suitable) time comes."
On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh had said the political crisis in the hill state could have been averted had the grievances of MLAs been addressed on time.
Asked about her statement, Digvijay Singh said, "...These are the actions of the same conspirators who have taken the contract to topple governments, but the government is still intact."
The Rajya Sabha Congress MP arrived in Morena, a part of the Chambal region, to welcome the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is entered Madhya Pradesh this afternoon.
Replying to a question, Singh claimed that the Congress has won maximum seats in the Chambal region (in the last Assembly elections).
Asked about the Congress' losing streak in the Morena Lok Sabha seat since 1996, he said the party would try to win this segment in the upcoming polls. About the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, Singh said, "The decision in this regard will be taken by the party's central election committee. A meeting of the screening committee has already been held and now the CEC will make a decision."
Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Morena district in Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur district at around 1.30 pm on Saturday, a party functionary earlier said.
