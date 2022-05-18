Action against illegal encroachment to continue, Delhi govt seeks report

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the drive as the "biggest destruction in the country since India got Independence".



"They (Municipal Corporation) are planning to demolish all the unauthorised colonies of Delhi. Over 50 lakh people are residing there. Their planning is that all the slums of Delhi should be demolished. About 10 lakh people live in the slums of Delhi. I am of the opinion that this will be the biggest destruction since India got Independence," the Chief Minister had said in a televised address.



The chief minister has promised the people to solve all these problems once they have wrested power from the BJP in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.