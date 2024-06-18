Action taken against electricity KYC update scam, 392 mobile phones blocked

The government has taken stern action to protect citizens in response to reports of fraudulent activities involving mobile numbers in electricity KYC update scams.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) utilised the ‘Chakshu’ portal for reporting and analysing fraudulent activities, initially identifying five suspect numbers.

The portal’s AI-driven analysis revealed that 392 handsets linked to 31,740 mobile numbers were involved in such fraudulent activities.

The DoT then directed all telecom service providers (TSPs) for IMEI-based blocking of 392 mobile handsets misused in cyber crime and financial frauds.

It also directed TSPs for the re-verification of 31,740 mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets.